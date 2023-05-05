Entertainment

Hindi films where characters prove age is just a number

These Hindi films emphasize that one must not be restricted by one's age

Academy-Award winner Michelle Yeoh was spot on when she said on the Oscars stage: "Never let anyone tell you you're past your prime." While aging is the truth of life and a ladder we all must climb, it doesn't mean it has to alter our personalities and clip our wings. This sentiment has been painted beautifully in Hindi films. We look at some examples.

'Uunchai'

Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai, when it was released last year, was credited for bringing back older audiences to theaters, and it's unsurprising considering it was led by industry veterans: Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, with support by Sarika and Neena Gupta. The film is stamped with the idea of perseverance—a powerful sentiment that trickles down to the viewer during the course of the drama.

'Sharmaji Namkeen'

Sharmaji Namkeen, the swansong of Rishi Kapoor, was released on Amazon Prime Video in March 2022. Since Kapoor couldn't wrap it, Paresh Rawal stepped in to finish the remaining shoot. The film makes a strong case about how one's passion can never be defined, or worse, enslaved by age, and as long as the fire in one's heart is alive, no mountains are unscalable.

'102 Not Out'

102 Not Out is the perfect representation of living life till one's last breath. Starring Kapoor and Bachchan in one of their most memorable and final collaborations, the film stars Kapoor as a disgruntled 75-year-old while Big B played his father, a 102-year-old senior citizen defined by his hearty laugh, overzealous personality, and ferocious approach to life that is seldom found even in youngsters.

'Piku'

Piku starred Big B in one of his career-best roles as Bhaskor (70) and he perfectly captured the idiosyncrasies, anxieties, and frustrations of a man gradually moving toward death but clinging on steadfastly to the sheer pleasures and joys of life nonetheless. His frequent brawls with his daughter Piku, played by Deepika Padukone, were the cynosure of the drama. Watch the film on SonyLIV.

'Vijay 69' is constructed on similar themes

Another Hindi movie that will soon join this list is Vijay 69﻿, headlined by Kher. Backed by YRF Entertainment, it will be directed by Akshay Roy and produced by Maneesh Sharma. The story revolves around a man who embarks on a journey to contest a triathlon at the age of 69. The film will directly premiere on OTT in the coming months.

