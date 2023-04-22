Entertainment

'KKBKKJ' box office: Salman Khan starrer opens below expectations

Written by Isha Sharma Apr 22, 2023

'KKBKKJ' has made below Rs. 13 cr on day one

Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was released in the theaters on Friday on the occasion of Eid. Eid has always been Khan's patented slot and his films released on this festival have wreaked commercial havoc in the past. However, this time, Khan's charm seems to have faded a bit, and the drama reportedly grossed only Rs. 12.5cr (nett) on day one.

Why does this story matter?

Considering his three-decade-long run in the industry and his superstardom, Khan can only be compared to Shah Rukh Khan, who just delivered an all-time blockbuster in the form of Pathaan in January.

While Pathaan's first-day collections were over Rs. 50cr, KKBKKJ was expected to at least touch Rs. 20cr, but, surprisingly, that didn't happen.

However, the film might pick up pace over the weekend.

Some people alleged cancellation of early morning shows

As per Times Now, the family entertainer witnessed an occupancy of about 10.39% in morning shows on Friday. This was followed by a 13.4% occupancy in the afternoon. However, some people alleged on social media that their morning shows were canceled due to the lack of audience in the theaters. To put things into perspective, KKBKKJ was released on over 4,500 screens in India.

What led to 'KKBKKJ's low numbers?

There are numerous reasons that may have triggered low opening numbers for the Farhad Samji directorial. First of all, the story is seemingly outdated and boring, and it is tough to find audiences who care for a done-to-death plot in today's environment. It's a remake of Veeram (2014), so this factor possibly went against it, too, as did all the poorly fleshed-out side characters.

Here's everything you need to know about movie

Apart from Khan, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Abhimanyu Singh, and Vinali Bhatnagar, among others. Ram Charan and Yo Yo Honey Singh also made special appearances in two different songs. It is Khan's first full-fledged release of 2023. Here's what we thought of it in our KKBKKJ review.