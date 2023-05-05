Entertainment

'TJMM' to 'Queen Charlotte,' titles releasing this weekend on OTT

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 05, 2023, 02:10 am 2 min read

Take a look at films/series which are releasing on various OTT platforms this weekend

This week, at least two films - Afwah and The Kerala Story, are releasing in the theaters. But if you want to watch something from the comfort of your home, then here is a list of titles releasing on OTT this weekend. So, what are you waiting for? Grab a tub of popcorn, slide into a quilt, and watch these interesting releases.

'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'

After a successful run in the theaters, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar had its OTT premiere. Helmed by Luv Ranjan, the romantic comedy marked the acting debut of filmmaker Boney Kapoor as well as stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi. It also starred Dimple Kapadia as Kapoor's mother. When to watch: Thursday, May 3 onwards OTT Platform: Netflix

'Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo'

Dimple Kapadia and Radhika Madan-led Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo is a Hindi series that has given an interesting spin to the age-old Saas-Bahu drama. Also starring Isha Talwar and Angira Dhar in the lead roles, the series is about power dynamics between ruthless mothers-in-law and their daughters-in-law. The series is directed by Homi Adajania. When to watch: Friday, May 5 OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

'Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures'

For all the Star Wars fans out there, the makers are ready with the release of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, an animated series based on Master Yoda. The voice for Master Yoga has been lent by Piotr Michael, while Emma Berman, Juliet Donenfeld, and Jamaal Avery Jr. have voiced Nash, Lys, and Kai. When to watch: Thursday, May 4 OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story'

It's a prequel to the successful series Bridgerton which was first released in the year 2020. The series's sequel was released in 2022, and now it's time for its prequel which is based on Queen Charlotte's rise to power and prominence. It will show the story of young King Goerge's marriage to the Queen. When to watch: Thursday, May 4 OTT platform: Netflix

'Vikram Vedha'

Usually, films make their way to the OTT platforms about two months after their theatrical release. However, Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-led Vikram Vedha, which was released worldwide in September 2022, will premiere on the streaming platform after six months. It is the Hindi remake of a Tamil film of the same name. When to watch: Monday, May 8 OTT Platform: JioCinema