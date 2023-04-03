Entertainment

OTT: Major titles debuting on Netflix in April's first half

Written by Isha Sharma Apr 03, 2023, 06:30 pm 2 min read

Trust OTT giant Netflix to have several surprises up its sleeve at all times. It is the home to some of the most acclaimed shows of all time, such as Stranger Things, Money Heist, and 13 Reasons Why, and it's constantly working on acquiring interesting titles across genres. Let's take a look at some projects debuting on Netflix in the first half of April.

'The Woman King'

The Woman King is headlined by Viola Davis and co-stars John Boyega, Adrienne Warren, Jayme Lawson, and Hero Fiennes Tiffin, among others. It was directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood. "There are very few roles as an actress of color, dark skin with a wide nose and big lips. Those stories are extraordinarily limited," Davis earlier said. The film landed on the streamer on Monday.

'Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now'

This one is for documentary fans. Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now will "chronicle Lewis Capaldi's journey from ambitious teen with a viral performance to Grammy-nominated pop star." The 26-year-old Capaldi is a Scottish singer and songwriter who has been active in the music industry for a decade. The 1:36-hour-long documentary will begin streaming on Wednesday and has been directed by Joe Pearlman.

'IRL- In Real Love'

Hosted by actor-model Gauahar Khan and host-actor Rannvijay Singha, IRL- In Real Love is the newest reality show on the block. Roadies fame Raghu-Rajiv are the showrunners. It will arrive on Netflix on Thursday (April 6). The streamer describes the show as "Four singles seeking love navigate its ups and downs through real and online connections—but will they choose virtual romance, or go offline?"

'Thicker Than Water'

The upcoming thriller series Thicker Than Water stars writer-director-actor Nawell Madani, Kahina Carina, Paul Hamy, and Walid Afkir, among others. A French show, it will revolve around the chaotic life of a journalist who crosses paths with a notorious and dangerous drug lord. The show has been created by Madani and Simon Jablonka and will begin streaming on Friday (April 7).

'Obsession'

Obsession, which is set to premiere on the streamer on April 13, is a limited series about a London-based surgeon whose affair with his son's fiancee invites trouble in his life. It stars Richard Armitage (Pilgrimage), Charlie Murphy (Peaky Blinders), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Rish Shah (Ms. Marvel), and Anil Goutam (Andor). It has been directed by Lisa Barros D'Sa and Glenn Leyburn.