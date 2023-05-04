Entertainment

YRF announces slice-of-life drama 'Vijay 69' starring Anupam Kher

Written by Aikantik Bag May 04, 2023, 12:44 pm 1 min read

'Vijay 69' starring Anupam Kher announced

Yash Raj Films is one of the most sought-after production houses in India. Their digital arm YRF Entertainment announced their upcoming OTT project titled Vijay 69. The film will be headlined by the adept Anupam Kher. The makers also released a poster with the announcement and it is touted to be a slice-of-life drama. Fans will be quite eager about this project.

Story and crew of the upcoming film

The film will be helmed by Akshay Roy, whereas it will be produced by Maneesh Sharma. The story revolves around a man who embarks on a journey to contest a triathlon at the age of 69. The OTT platform and release date of this film has not been revealed yet. Recently, Kher did another slice-of-life film revolving around sports, titled Shiv Shastri Balboa.

