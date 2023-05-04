Entertainment

Who is Matty Healy, Taylor Swift's rumored boyfriend

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 04, 2023, 12:39 pm 2 min read

Matty Healy is the lead singer and guitarist for British band The 1975

The 1975's frontman Matty Healy is in the news but not for music. Healy is rumored to be in a romantic relationship with Taylor Swift. Per The Sun, a source close to the singer claimed that the two are set to make their relationship official during their upcoming Nashville tour. Meanwhile, here's all to know about Healy and his romance with Swift.

About Swift and Healy's relationship

Per The Sun, the source said that the rumored couple has been in a relationship in the past. "It's super-early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost 10 years ago but the timings just didn't work out." An old report by Page Six claimed that A Change of Heart, The 1975's 2016 song might be about Swift.

Everything to know about Healy

Similar to Swift, Healy is also a popular name in the music industry. Born in London, the singer-composer is a part of The 1975, a British award-winning band that twice won the Brits' Best British Group in 2017 and 2019, respectively. Reportedly, he credits the likes of Talking Heads, My Bloody Valentine, and Michael Jackson as some of the musical influences of the band.

When did the rumored couple meet?

As per The Sun's report, the rumored couple are "madly in love" with one another. Swift was earlier dating actor Joe Alwyn. So, when did Healy enter her life, and was there any overlap between the relationships? Swift and Alwyn parted ways in February this year, reportedly. Healy entered Swift's life after her break-up, meaning there wasn't any overlapping.

The two are busy with their respective tours

At present, both Swift and Healy are busy with their respective concerts. While Swift is on her Eras Tour, Healy and his band members are busy with their At Their Very Best tour. Meanwhile, the source also claimed that the two are keeping constantly in touch through FaceTime and texts. The report also said they are supportive of each other's work.