Written by Aikantik Bag May 04, 2023, 11:28 am 1 min read

NBCUniversal is set to shut down operations of its three-year-old network LX. The network was launched with the mindset to present stories with more panache and sass. Although, NBCU officials have not commented on the same, but people close to the development spoke to Deadline. This decision comes during the ongoing economic crisis which resulted in staff reductions.

40 direct employees to get jobs in NBCU

As per Deadline, 40 employees of LX are being considered for new positions at NBCU. There have been scattered layoffs in the Comcast-owned company. The exact date and timing of the shutting down is not yet revealed but it will happen in mid 2023. LX had its focus on the Gen X and Gen Y people and the stories produced attracted them.

