Priyanka to Courtney, celebrities and their plastic surgery regret

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 04, 2023, 01:09 pm 2 min read

A look at celebrities who spoke about their regret of undergoing plastic surgery

Celebrities are always focused on their appearance since they are living in the spotlight at all times. It is no secret that many stars undergo cosmetic surgeries to enhance their features. But there have also been times when they spoke about the regret they felt after surgery went wrong. Here are five such celebrities who spoke of their regrets.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently opened up about the dark time when she underwent nose surgery in the initial years of her career. The Citadel actor talked about how the medical procedure made her lose three acting projects. Chopra, who appeared on SiriusXM, the radio show hosted by Howard Stern, said she "fell into a deep depression" after the surgery went wrong.

Bella Hadid

Supermodel Bella Hadid was only 14 when she got a nose job done, a decision she regrets even today. In 2022, Hadid spoke about her regret in an interview with Vogue. "I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors," she said, adding that she eventually would have grown into it. Hadid is the younger sister of fellow supermodel Gigi Hadid.

Courtney Cox

Courteney Cox underwent plastic surgery in 2017 and regrets her decision. She told New Beauty that she had become addicted to surgeries. "I've had to learn to embrace movement and realize that fillers are not my friend. I've had all my fillers dissolved. I'm as natural as I can be. I feel better because I look like myself," she said.

Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner once gave out advice to all the women, asking them to not obsess over their looks. She told Harper's Bazaar, "Be cautious when it comes to injecting anything into your face. Be very, very incredibly judicious and wait as absolutely long as possible to add anything. Don't think that you're 37 and you need to be shooting up your face."

Jane Fonda

Jane Fonda once said that she stopped going under the knife to save herself from looking "distorted." In an interview with Vogue, Fonda once revealed that she once had a facelift but stopped at it. "I don't want to look distorted. I'm not proud of the fact that I had [one]," she told the interviewer while recalling her experience.