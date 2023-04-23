Entertainment

Happy birthday, Gigi Hadid: Lesser-known facts about famous supermodel

Written by Isha Sharma Apr 23, 2023, 01:15 am 2 min read

One of the most sought-after international models in the world, Gigi Hadid is a towering name in the modeling community. She is a spokesmodel for Maybelline and has walked for designers like Marc Jacobs, Max Mara, and the brand Chanel. Hadid has also shot for Vogue, Vanity Fair, and V Magazine. On her 28th birthday, we look at some lesser-known facts about the supermodel.

That's not her real name

While the world knows her by the name Gigi, that is actually not her real name. As per Vogue France, her mother, Yolanda, and father, Mohamed, named her Jelena Noura. However, when she was younger, Yolanda gave her the nickname Gigi and over the years, it has become her identity. To note, it's not uncommon for celebrities to go by a different name professionally.

Her first modeling assignment came up when she was two

Hadid was always meant to rule the modeling industry, and it is evident from the fact that her first modeling assignment came up when she was a toddler, all of two years old. She was discovered by Paul Marciano, the co-founder of Guess? Inc., and later modeled for Baby Guess. For this assignment, she wore a bandana, a white t-shirt, and a denim jacket.

She has appeared in numerous music videos

While the world knows her mostly due to her supermodel gigs with international brands, Hadid has also appeared in a lot of popular music videos. Some of these include Bad Blood by Taylor Swift, How Deep Is Your Love by Calvin Harris, Surfboard and Flower by Cody Simpson, Simplethings by Miguel, Pillowtalk by Zayn Malik, and Cake By the Ocean by DNCE, among others.

She harbors strong passion for cooking

While Hadid is mostly occupied with her modeling commitments, she also manages to find out some time for her passion: cooking! On Hadid's Instagram page, you can find recipes for some of her favorite food items, such as peach crumble, homemade guacamole, and truffle risotto. Taking things a step ahead, she even participated in MasterChef in 2016 in the episode MasterChef Celebrity Showdown.