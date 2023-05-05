Entertainment

Box office: Salman Khan's 'KKBKKJ' dips further; crucial weekend ahead

Written by Aikantik Bag May 05, 2023

Salman Khan is one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood. The actor seems to have lost his touch at the box office. His recent release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan opened up to massive numbers but in its second week, it is hardly raking in money. However, Khan's stardom has helped the film to cross the Rs. 100 crore mark with ease.

It's pitted against 'PS: II'

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Farhad Samji directorial earned Rs. 1.1 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it earned Rs. 106.07 crore. The masala entertainer largely received negative reviews from the viewers. The cast includes Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, among others. The film is pitted against Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II. This weekend will be crucial for Khan's film.

