When, where to watch Hansal Mehta's 'Scoop' starring Prosenjit Chatterjee

Written by Aikantik Bag May 11, 2023, 01:03 pm 1 min read

'Scoop' release date is out

Hansal Mehta is one of the most adept political filmmakers in India and the director is back with a new web series titled Scoop. The project was announced some time back and now the makers have released the teaser and release date of the same. The series is slated to release on the OTT giant Netflix on June 2.

Story and cast of the series

The series is based on Jigna Vora's book titled Behind The Bars in Byculla. The cast includes the adept Prosenjit Chatterjee, Karishma Tanna, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, among others. Chatterjee shared the new teaser and captioned it, "A crack in the system? A controversy in the making? There are two sides to a coin and two sides to this story." Fans are quite excited.

