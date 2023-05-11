Entertainment

Adah Sharma joins Shreyas Talpade's 'The Game of Girgit'

Written by Aikantik Bag May 11, 2023, 12:19 pm 1 min read

Adah Sharma to star in 'The Game of Girgit'

Adah Sharma is currently the talk of tinsel town. Her recent release The Kerala Story is raking in huge numbers at the box office. Now, as per a new development, the actor has been roped in for an upcoming thriller titled The Game of Girgit. The makers released a poster of the film and Sharma's look on the star's birthday. Fans are quite excited.

More about the upcoming film

Sharma is set to don a cop's role in the upcoming Vishal Pandya directorial. The film is also headlined by the adept Shreyas Talpade. It is bankrolled by Gandhar Films and Studios Pvt. Ltd. Reportedly, the story is based on the infamous Blue Whale Challenge which took the world by storm as it ended up killing many youngsters.

