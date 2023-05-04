Entertainment

Box office: Salman Khan 'KKBKKJ' falters further

Written by Aikantik Bag May 04, 2023, 10:13 am 1 min read

Salman Khan's recent release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is becoming underwhelming at the box office. Khan's star power helped the film to cross the Rs. 100 crore mark but it is not being able to rake in a decent amount at the box office. The Farhad Samji directorial opened to negative reviews from critics whereas got positive response from the viewers, initially.

Collections are diminishing day by day

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the masala entertainer earned Rs. 1.1 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it earned Rs. 104.9 crore. The cast includes Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, Mahie Gill, Raghav Juyal, and Vijender Singh, among others. Ram Charan appears in a cameo. It is facing tremendous competition from Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II.

