Happy birthday, Trisha Krishnan: Celebrating actor's best performances on screen

May 04, 2023

Prolific actor Trisha Krishnan celebrates her 40th birthday on Thursday

Actor Trisha stunned everyone with her performance as Chola Princess Kundavai in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan film series. In her two-decade-long career, she is among the few South actors who have stayed relevant in her work by adapting to different genres and roles. As she turned 40 on Thursday, let's take a closer look at some of her best performances on screen.

'96' (2018)

Prem Kumar's 96 saw Trisha teaming up with Vijay Sethupathi for the first time. The romantic film follows the reunion of two former high school sweethearts, who meet after 22 years and figure out if they still feel for each other. As Jaanu, Trisha makes us fall in love with her character, as she essays the role with her most effortless and natural self.

'Kodi' (2016)

From romance to action, over the years, Trisha proved that she can portray any character given to her, and Kodi is a prime example of this. In RS Durai Senthikumar's film, Trisha played the role of Rudhra—a strong-willed and ambitious politician who is determined to become the Chief Minister of her state. With Kodi, she proved her potential to play straightforward and manipulative characters.

'Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa' (2010)

Helmed by Gautham Menon, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa is a widely popular romantic drama film, in which Trisha played the role of a catholic girl who falls for an assistant director, Karthik (Silambarasan TR), who is Hindu. Trisha's performance in this film is considered one of her best, as she portrayed the character as earnestly as she could. The film is rated 8.1/10 on IMDb.

'Abhiyum Naanum' (2008)

Directed by Radha Mohan, Abhiyum Naanum featured Prakash Raj and Trisha in the lead roles. Trisha played the daughter of Raj's character and the story explored how the father-daughter bond changes over time when the former decides to get married to a Punjabi boy. Loaded with heartwarming moments between a father and daughter, the film is a testament to Trisha's versatility as an actor.

'Ghilli' (2004)

Released in 2004, this is Trisha's yet another film that is rated 8.1/10 on IMDb. In this film, Trisha took up the role of Dhanalakshmi and starred opposite Vijay, who played the role of a Kabaddi player, Sarvana Velu. Trisha's performance was widely appreciated by fans as she breathed life into the character. Meanwhile, Trisha and Vijay's chemistry became the highlight of the film.