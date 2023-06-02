Entertainment

'Paan Singh Tomar' or 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'—Twitter debates best biopic

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 02, 2023, 04:59 pm 2 min read

Which Bollywood biopic won your heart?

Biopics are an easy favorite among the cinephile community. After all, the stories at their core are full of strength and courage and one cannot help but feel a sense of awe toward the people that are the beating heart of these films. A Twitter﻿ user (@Its_CineHub) recently triggered a discussion about the best Bollywood biopic, and here's what Film Twitter thinks.

But first, what is a biopic?

A biopic is based on the life of a well-known public figure and the central figure can be both someone from the past or someone popular in the contemporary period. Often, biopics borrow real instances from the lives of these luminaries, and other times, they are slightly twisted and changed to suit the narrative onscreen. At times, these celebrities feature in the post-credit scenes.

People seem divided between these two popular movies

Most Twitter users have responded with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Bhaag Milkha Bhaag starring Farhan Akhtar and Irrfan Khan starrer Paan Singh Tomar. Sushant Singh Rajput's MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham, Aamir Khan starrer Dangal, Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah, Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju, and Ajay Devgn's The Legend of Bhagat Singh are also some popular names that have emerged from this ongoing discussion.

These are some other acclaimed Hindi biopics

While internet users have made their choice clear, Hindi cinema has no dearth of films that draw their narrative from real-life heroes. Some examples are Neerja, based on Neerja Bhanot; Mary Kom, which traces the journey of Olympic bronze winner Mary Kom; Super 30, which told the story of educator Anand Kumar; and Pad Man, derived from the life of activist Arunachalam Muruganantham.

Don't forget to check out these upcoming biopics

Kaushal will soon be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Sanya Malhotra will co-star. Additionally, Devgn has Maidaan coming up on June 23. It has been directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and is about the golden era of the Indian national football team spearheaded by then-coach Syed Abdul Rahim.