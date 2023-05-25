Entertainment

Vijay Sethupathi's 'Mumbaikar' set to release on OTT; details inside

Written by Aikantik Bag May 25, 2023, 01:52 pm 1 min read

'Mumbaikar' is set to release on JioCinema

JioCinema is the new OTT platform in the block and the Mukesh Ambani-owned platform is keeping no stone unturned. From FIFA World Cup 2022 to IPL 2023 to a great slate of films, the platform is competing with the top OTT giants. Santosh Sivan's Mumbaikar is set to release on the streamer on June 2. Jio Studios announced the same on Twitter.

Cast and crew of the film

Sivan's Mumbaikar was announced some time back and the action thriller is a remake of Lokesh Kanagaraj's Tamil film Maanagaram. The upcoming film boasts an adept cast which includes Vikrant Massey, Vijay Sethupathi, Tanya Maniktala, Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey, and Sachin Khedekar, among others. The project is written by Himanshu Singh and Amit Joshi, and bankrolled by Shibu Thameens.

