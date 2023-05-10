Entertainment

OTT: When, where to watch 'Never Have I Ever' S04

OTT: When, where to watch 'Never Have I Ever' S04

Written by Aikantik Bag May 10, 2023, 12:30 pm 1 min read

'Never Have I Ever' Season 4 streaming details are out

Netflix's American teen comedy series Never Have I Ever has become a modern classic over the years. The first two seasons became popular instantly and after an okayish Season 3, it is back for its final season. Yes, Devi Vishwakumar fans, they are back for one last time and Season 4 is premiering on June 8, 2023. The makers released a new trailer recently.

All about the new season

The series revolves around an Indian-American teenager's life who deals with a lot of things. As complicated as Devi's (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) life seems, it is all about drama, sass, and confusion. The new season will have a new character Ethan (played by Michael Cimino). Actor Poorna Jagannathan revealed that the season will show a wedding. Keep your fingers crossed, Cousin Kamala might get married!

Instagram Post

Instagram post A post shared by poornagraphy on May 10, 2023 at 11:34 am IST