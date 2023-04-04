Entertainment

OTT: Watch out for these major releases in April

OTT: Watch out for these major releases in April

Written by Isha Sharma Apr 04, 2023, 02:10 am 2 min read

Check out these titles releasing on OTT this month

The month of April is going to be a busy one for the entertainment industry, with theatrical releases such as Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Gumrah slated for release. However, if you don't fancy stepping out to watch anything in the theaters, the OTT space is filled with promising content, too. Check out some upcoming titles.

'Jubilee'

Vikramaditya Motwane's upcoming period drama series, Jubilee will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 7. The series has 10 episodes and stars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurana, and Ram Kapoor, among others. The first five episodes will release on April 7, whereas the other five episodes will release on April 14. It's based on the golden age of Indian cinema.

'Mrs. Undercover'

Radhika Apte's spy comedy film Mrs. Undercover will premiere on the OTT platform ZEE5 on April 14. It co-stars Sumeet Vyas and Rajesh Sharma. The movie is helmed by Anushree Mehta and co-written by her and Abir Sengupta. This is Apte's second consecutive direct-to-digital release after Netflix's Monica, O My Darling, directed by Vasan Bala. Check out Mrs. Undercover's intriguing trailer here.

'Tooth Pari: When Love Bites'

Tanya Maniktala and Shantanu Maheshwari starrer vampire drama series, Tooth Pari: When Love Bites will start streaming on Netflix on April 20. It is helmed by Pratim D Gupta. The promo, released earlier this month, showed a chilly interaction between a shy dentist (Maheshwari) and a blood-thirsty vampire (Maniktala). The series also stars Sikander Kher, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, and Adil Hussain.

'Citadel'

Amazon Prime Video's upcoming espionage series Citadel stars Richard Madden (Game of Thrones) and Priyanka Chopra in the lead. It has been created and conceptualized by the Russo Brothers. It is one of the most expensive shows ever produced, reportedly second to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The six-episodic first season will land on the streamer on April 28.