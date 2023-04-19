Entertainment

'Shaakuntalam' OTT details: When and where to watch

'Shaakuntalam' OTT details: When and where to watch

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 19, 2023, 04:40 pm 1 min read

'Shaakuntalam' OTT details out

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's recent theatrical release Shaakuntalam was in the buzz ever since its announcement. Since her involvement in some pan-India projects, the mythological drama's expectations increased by many folds. However, the film has been a box office disaster and is set for an OTT release. It has received negative reviews from critics and viewers. Let's find out the digital premiere date of the same.

Tentative digital premiere date of the film

As per reports, the film will premiere on OTT giant Amazon Prime Video. It is slated to premiere in mid-May. However, no official announcement has been made by the streamer. The mythological drama is directed by Gunasekhar. The cast includes Dev Mohan, Prakash Raj, and Jisshu Sengupta, among others. Let's hope it gets another shelf life on OTT.

Twitter Post