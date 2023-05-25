Entertainment

Rupali Ganguly breaks down at co-star Nitesh Pandey's funeral

Nitesh Pandey passed away aged 50

This week has been a tough week for the acting fraternity as we lost too many talented actors. Actor Nitesh Pandey's demise has shocked his peers and fans. The Anupamaa actor was a part of many projects across TV and celluloid. His Anupamaa co-star Rupali Ganguly broke down at his funeral, whereas several colleagues, including R Madhavan, expressed their condolences on social media.

Colleagues' reaction to Pandey's sudden demise

In an earlier statement, Ganguly said, "He was the only industry friend who stayed constantly in touch with me apart from Delnaaz and Sarabhai cast during my sabbatical." Madhavan tweeted, "RIP my dear brother Nitesh Pandey .. your cheery disposition and ready laughter is required more in the heavens I guess." Pandey passed away due to a cardiac arrest. He was aged 50.

