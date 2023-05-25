Entertainment

'Japan' teaser presents Karthi as an eccentric gangster

Written by Isha Sharma May 25, 2023, 01:04 pm 2 min read

To wish actor Karthi on his 46th birthday, the makers of his upcoming film Japan have finally unveiled its teaser. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Raju Murugan, the film marks Karthi's 25th outing as an actor. Co-staring Anu Emmanuel and Sunil, it is touted to be a heist thriller. It will be released on Diwali in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

Why does this story matter?

In a short period, Karthi has been able to win plaudits through movies such as Kaithi, PS series, Kadaikutty Singam, and Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru.

Known for both his grip on the craft and his script selection, Karthi has repeatedly raised the bar high with his performances.

Now, the same is expected from Japan, and more so since it comes from a National Film Awardee.

Different characters define Karthi's character in various ways

The teaser proposes the question, "Who's Japan?" as we see some men discussing the gangster Japan (Karthi) even before he appears onscreen. His identity and true motives are also eclipsed in mystery, as one person calls him a "hero," but another one labels him "a very dirty villain." When we finally meet Japan, he introduces himself as: "Japan. Made in India."

Meet the crew behind 'Japan'

National Award-winning music director GV Prakash Kumar (Asuran) has composed the music. Philomin Raj (Jai Bhim) is the editor while the cinematography is by Ravi Varman (Mission Mangal). Murugan has also penned the story. The film has been bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures. Notably, the banner has backed some of Karthi's previous films like Saguni, Kaashmora, Theeran Adhigaram Ondru, Kaithi, and Sultan.

Future: 'Sardar' and 'Kaithi' are set to receive second parts

Karthi is engaged in a spree of successful films! He recently delivered the blockbuster PS II and post Japan, two of his movies will be spawning their sequels. These are Sardar and Kaithi. While Sardar talked about the importance of disposing single-use plastic bottles and the damage BPA could cause to one's body, Kaithi was an out-and-out action thriller.

