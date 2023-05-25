Entertainment

Happy birthday, Karthi: Films that made him audience's beloved actor

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 25, 2023, 10:59 am 2 min read

On Karthi's 46th birthday, a look at some of his best films

Not many actors would be comfortable entering showbiz with a gut-wrenching film like Paruthiveeran. But that's exactly what makes Karthi stand out from the rest. One of the most versatile Tamil actors, he made a mark with his debut movie. On his 46th birthday, here's a recap of films that made a special place in the hearts of his fans.

'Paruthiveeran'

Ameer's Paruthiveeran is a violent romantic drama that established Karthi as an actor. The critics appreciated Karthi's performance which didn't reflect any anxiety of a newcomer. He went on to display many emotions - from an alcoholic angered man to a child at heart. The gripping storyline, Karthi's performance, and of course the direction, is what made Paruthiveeran the biggest Tamil film of 2007.

'Aayirathil Oruvan'

Much before Ponniyin Selvan, Karthi did a film that was connected to the Chola dynasty. Filmmaker Selvaraghavan's 2010 title Aayirathil Oruvan is about three characters who are in search of a missing archeologist. It is said to be loosely inspired by the fall of the Chola dynasty and the rise of the Pandyas. Andrea Jeremiah and Reema Sen were seen alongside Karthi.

'Naan Mahaan Alla'

Another blockbuster that Karthi delivered is the 2010's action film Naan Mahaan Alla. Directed by Suseenthiran, it featured Karthi alongside Kajal Aggarwal, Soori, and Jayaprakash. The Tamil drama went on to set the benchmark for Karthi's 2019 film Kaithi, thanks to its action-filled climax scene. It also became a commercial success, winning at all points for its entertainment quotient.

'Kaithi'

The action-thriller by Lokesh Kanagaraj is one of the best films of Karthi's career. In fact, the critical response that it received, also made it join the list of Tamil cinema's best works in the year 2019. With tight direction, cinematography, acting, well-written dialogues, and screenplay, it become a box office hit and was also screened at Indian International Film Festival Toronto.

'Ponniyin Selvan' franchise

Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan franchise which was released in 2022 and 2023, featured an ensemble cast comprising Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, "Jayam" Ravi, and Trisha Krishnan, among others. The two-part film made Karthi a pan-India figure with the character portrayal of Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan. His outstanding performance hit a chord with the audience of the Hindi belt as well.