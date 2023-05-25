Entertainment

Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh starrer #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani first look is out!

Written by Isha Sharma May 25, 2023, 10:49 am 2 min read

The first look of 'RRKPK' is out!

The wait is finally over! To commemorate his 51st birthday, filmmaker Karan Johar has unveiled the first look of his upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, headlined by Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. This will be Johar's seventh feature film in his 25-year-long career. The drama also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan and will release on July 28.

Why does this story matter?

RRKPK will bring back the jodi of Singh and Bhatt, who previously impressed audiences through their collaboration in Gully Boy.

The film also has decent buzz surrounding it because it seems to follow the blueprint of all KJo movies: friendship, love, and respect for family.

Singh will also be looking at hitting the bullseye through RRKPK after three successive duds (83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus).

Singh looks high on energy, Bhatt looks beautiful

The team has revealed the first looks of both Rocky and Rani (Singh and Bhatt). Singh channels his flamboyant avatar and it seems like he will be portraying a happy-go-lucky, carefree man in love with the joys of life! In fact, he looks similar to his Band Baaja Baarat days! Meanwhile, Bhatt looks resplendent with a bindi and an eye-catching nosering.

Know more about the team behind the family entertainer

The film also stars Garima Agarwal, Arjun Bijlani, Tota Roy Chowdhury, and Shraddha Arya, among others. It has been written by Shashank Khaitan (director of the Dulhania series), Ishita Moitra (Half Girlfriend), and Sumit Roy (Chandragupta Maurya). The music has been composed by Pritam, while the cinematography is by Manush Nandan (Gunjan Saxena). RRKPK will be both Singh and Bhatt's first release of 2023.

Here's what Johar had to say about the drama

In an earlier interview, KJo had said, "I have made [this film] with only conviction. If I think of logic or sensibility or if I am saying anything profound or if I am going to have fun with the leading actors whom I love....then I just make that film. So, I just hope that conviction comes across. I just want to continue telling stories."