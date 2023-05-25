Entertainment

Looking back at the legacy of Swiss singer Tina Turner

Legendary singer Tina Turner has passed away at 83 due to prolonged illness

Veteran Swiss singer, author, dancer, songwriter, and actor Tina Turner is no more. Per reports, she passed away on Wednesday (May 24) in Zurich, Switzerland after suffering from a prolonged illness. She was 83. The iconic singer was famous worldwide for being a trailblazing figure in Rock 'n' Roll and was also the recipient of 12 Grammy Awards! May she rest in peace.

Her family stated that the artist 'died peacefully'

Her family shared a statement with CNN, "Tina Turner, the 'Queen of Rock & Roll' has died peacefully at 83 after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model." She was diagnosed with intestinal cancer in 2016, followed by a kidney transplant in 2017, which deteriorated her health significantly.

Turner's glorious career began back in 1957

Turner's career began in 1957 and back then, she was one of the selected Black female artists to enjoy a fanbase that transcended countries and cultures. Between 1960 and 1976, she performed several shows with her husband Ike and they were dubbed "one of the most formidable live acts in history." Some of their most famous songs include Proud Mary and Nutbush City Limits.

Turner was also a Guinness World Record holder

The second phase of Turner's career—which began in the 1980s—ushered in a wave of unprecedented success for her, with iconic songs such as What's Love Got to Do With It, Better be Good to Me, Private Dancer, Typical Male, The Best, among others. In 1988, she entered the Guinness World Record for the largest paying audience for a solo performer! About 1,88,000 people attended.

Several celebrities and fans paid their tributes

Heartfelt tributes are pouring in for Turner. Former US President Barack Obama tweeted, "Today we join fans around the world in honoring the Queen of Rock and Roll, and a star whose light will never fade." Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar wrote on Twitter, "May your music, incredible journey from abuse to music superstardom and boundless passion for life continue to inspire many more!!"