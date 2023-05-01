Entertainment

Everything about MONSTA X Joohoney's upcoming album; motion logo released

Written by Aikantik Bag May 01, 2023, 03:44 pm 1 min read

K-pop is ruling the world and now MONSTA X's Joohoney is set for his solo debut. The singer has earlier made several mixtapes which include 2020's Psyche. The pop star is the jack of many trades. He is also an actor and will feature in Netflix's Lost in America. Fans are very excited about this album and now he has launched the motion logo.

The album will release at the end of May

Recently, the band's agency Starship Entertainment revealed the upcoming album and stated that the album would be launched by the end of May. Joohoney will be the third member of MONSTA X to work on a solo project. Earlier, rapper I.M. launched Duality in 2021 and Kihyun released Voyager (debut single) in 2022. The name and other details are awaited.

