Hrithik's 'Krrish 4' to be helmed by Karan Malhotra: Report

Karan Malhotra may direct 'Krrish 4'

Hrithik Roshan starrer Krrish 4 has not even gone on floors yet but rumors and speculations about its storyline and possible director keep emerging every few weeks. The latest exclusive update, published by PeepingMoon, says that Shamshera and Agneepath fame Karan Malhotra will join the superhero franchise as Krrish 4's director, while Siddharth Anand will co-produce. An official announcement is still awaited.

The Krrish franchise, created by Rakesh Roshan, is considered one of the earliest Bollywood franchises.

Its appeal comes from Hrithik's acting, its intriguing storylines, and its superhero elements.

Additionally, superhero fantasy films have always clicked with kids and adults alike.

Moreover, Malhotra's debut Agneepath was a blockbuster despite being a remake, and that explains the makers' confidence and trust in him.

A source told PeepingMoon, "Rakesh and Hrithik believe that Karan will breathe a new life into the franchise and have faith in his ability to deliver a world-class product. Rakesh Ji has locked the basic plot to take the story forward and is [developing] the screenplay. Karan will soon join the team and jointly work with Rakesh ji to [deliver] a visual spectacle."

The report also states that Anand will co-produce the movie with Hrithik's banner Filmkraft Productions. Earlier, some reports stated that Anand has been chosen to direct Krrish 4, but the speculations were debunked by Roshan Senior soon after. Anand has previously collaborated with Hrithik on Bang Bang and War. They are currently working on Fighter, an aerial action drama slated for January 2024 release.

Speaking about the script, Rakesh earlier told Mid-Day, "Such a concept has barely been attempted before in international movies, let alone in India. I have not attempted this kind of story before where I have no reference point...hence, it is taking time. There is an emotional core too." To recall, the franchise comprises Koi...Mil Gaya (2003), Krrish (2006), and Krrish 3 (2013).