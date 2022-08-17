Entertainment

Birthday girl Disha Vakani's movie appearances, where to watch them

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 17, 2022, 06:47 pm 2 min read

Disha Vakani's five unmissable movie appearances.

Disha Vakani is celebrating her 44th birthday on Wednesday (August 17). Though her role of Dayaben in the Hindi sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is her most famous one, she has been part of the entertainment industry for over two decades. Notably, Vakani also appeared in several films before joining TMKOC. On her birthday, take a look at five of her movie appearances.

#1 'Jodhaa Akbar' (2008)

The historical drama film Jodhaa Akbar, starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan in the lead, was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The mega-budgeter revolved around the love story between Mughal emperor Akbar and Rajput princess Jodhaa Bai. It had Vakani playing Madhavi, a close aide of Rai Bachchan's Jodhaa. The period drama, which turned out to be a huge hit, is available on Netflix.

#2 'Devdas' (2002)

Vakani made a brief appearance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas. She played Sakhi in the film led by Shah Rukh Khan, Rai Bachchan, and Madhuri Dixit. Based on the popular novel by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, Devdas revolves around a wealthy man who turns into an alcoholic after his family forbids him from marrying his lover. It's available on Eros Now and Voot, among others.

#3 'Mangal Pandey' (2005)

Besides Jodhaa Akbar and Devdas, Vakani had acted in yet another period drama, titled Mangal Pandey: The Rising, featuring Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji in the lead. She played a courtesan named Yasmin in it. Directed by Ketan Mehta, the film is about an Indian soldier who sparked the 1857 mutiny and his battle against the British. It can be streamed on Prime Video.

#4 'Love Story 2050' (2008)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Harman Baweja's Love Story 2050 also had Vakani playing a brief role. She appeared as a house helper in the film. The Harry Baweja-directed venture is a sci-fi romance drama based on the concept of time travel. It revolves around a man traveling to the future to bring back his girlfriend alive. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.

#5 'C Kkompany' (2008)

Featuring Tusshar Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Rajpal Yadav, and Raima Sen in the lead roles, C Kkompany had featured Vakani in a minor role. Directed by Sachin Yardi, the film is about three men, who engage in extortion implemented through various strategies, only to get themselves tangled in more complicated situations. The film is available on Prime Video and Netflix, among other platforms.