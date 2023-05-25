Entertainment

The Kerala Story is having a dream box office run. The film was mounted on a low budget and with no superstar pedigree, it has crossed Rs. 200 crore mark as per domestic box office collection. The film received negative reviews from critics but has been loved by viewers. Ever since the trailer was released, the film has dabbled in several controversies.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sudipto Sen directorial earned Rs. 3.2 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it earned Rs. 210.17 crore. The collections have dipped a bit but as per trends, it will increase over the weekends. The cast includes Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, Sonia Balani, and Adah Sharma. The film is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

