Box office: 'The Kerala Story' minted huge on second weekend

Written by Aikantik Bag May 15, 2023, 10:31 am 1 min read

'The Kerala Story' box office collections

The Kerala Story has been one of the highest-grossing films of 2023 in India. The film raked in a huge chunk of money in its second weekend and it seems it'll earn more. The film has already breached the Rs. 100 crore mark and it's looking forward to breaking other records at the box office. However, TKS received mixed to negative reviews from critics.

Aiming the Rs. 150 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sudipto Sen directorial earned Rs. 23 crore on Sunday (early estimates) which is a good increase from Saturday's Rs. 19.5 crore. Overall, it raked in Rs. 135 crore. The cast is headlined by Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani. The project is bankrolled by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The story is based on religious conversion.

