Happy birthday, Sundeep Kishan: 'Michael' actor's 5 best titles

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 07, 2023, 04:15 am 2 min read

Actor Sundeep Kishan, who was also seen in Bollywood film 'Shor In The City', has turned 36 (Photo Credit: Instagram/@sundeepkishan)

Sundeep Kishan is a popular South Indian actor who predominantly works in Telugu films but has also been part of Tamil cinema and Bollywood. Besides being an actor, he has also produced several projects. As he turns 36 years old on Sunday (May 7), we present you a list of films and series featuring Kishan that his fans must watch.

'The Family Man' (2019)

The first season of The Family Man series, starring Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, and Sharib Hashmi, among others, also featured Sundeep Kishan as Major Vikram Vaid. Now, the actor will be reprising his role in the third season, too, helmed by Raj & DK. In an interview with India Today, he said that the new installment would be "much bigger" and exciting.

'Prasthanam' (2010)

Kishan entered the film industry as an actor with the 2010 Telugu political action drama Prasthanam. Helmed and written by Deva Katta, it is one of the most iconic Telugu films of all time. Apart from Kishan, it starred Sai Kumar, Sharwanand, and Ruby Parihar, among others. The movie was also dubbed in Tamil and Hindi as Padhavi and Asteen Ka Saanp, respectively.

'Maanagaram' (2017)

One of the most popular works of Kishan is the 2017 action thriller Maanagaram. The Tamil movie was directed and written by Lokesh Kanagaraj, while SR Prabhu co-produced it. Also featuring Sri and Regina Cassandra in the lead, it became a commercial success at the box office. The film was praised by many Tamil superstars, including Rajinikanth and Suriya.

'Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene' (2019)

Director Caarthick Raju's 2019 psycho-thriller Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene stars Kishan, Anya Singh, Pragathi, Vennela Kishore, and Murali Sharma in the lead. The film was originally shot in two languages, Telugu and Tamil, simultaneously. In the latter, it was titled Kannaadi. As per reports, the Tamil version was not released, whereas the Hindi dubbed version of the movie was released directly on TV.

'Michael' (2023)

Ranjit Jeyakodi's neo-noir action thriller Michael stars Kishan, while Vijay Sethupathi makes a special appearance. Released in February this year, it also features Divyansha Kaushik, Varun Sandesh, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Anasuya Bharadwaj, among others. It was originally shot in Telugu and partially reshot in Tamil. Apart from the Tamil and Telugu versions, it was also dubbed in Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.