Box office: Tough weekend lies ahead for 'Ravanasura'

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 14, 2023, 04:01 pm 1 min read

Ravi Teja is a big name in Telugu films and has been ruling the hearts of the masses for decades. However, his latest release Ravanasura was not accepted well by the and was not praised by critics either. It opened to decent figures but has not been able to make a box office explosion. Notably, the film is inspired by Srijit Mukherji's Vinci Da.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the psychological thriller raked in Rs. 60 lakh (early estimates) on Thursday, which is a slight drop from Wednesday's Rs. 65 lakh. Overall, the project earned Rs. 15.95 crore (domestic). Besides Teja, the cast includes Jayaram, Sushanth, Sriram, and Hyper Aadi, among others. It will face more competition from Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shaakuntalam, which was released on Friday.

