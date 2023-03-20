Entertainment

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' teaser details out

Mar 20, 2023

'Pushpa 2' teaser release date is out

Allu Arjun is a supreme star of his generation and the actor has created his niche in India with his work. One of his recent releases Pushpa: The Rise was a money spinner at the box office and fans are bracing themselves for the sequel. As per an Akashvaani exclusive, the makers will drop a teaser on April 8—Arjun's birthday.

Teaser details and anticipation

The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor will be back in the action avatar in Pushpa: The Rule. As per reports, the three-minute-long teaser is ready and the makers are working on the music/background score. The rugged look and the beard makes Arjun more appealing. It is slated to release in theaters in December 2023. The project is helmed by Sukumar.

Here’s an exclusive #PushpaTheRule update for the fans who were asking.. pic.twitter.com/rjbqYvLZCW — Aakashavaani (@TheAakashavaani) March 20, 2023