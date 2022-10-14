Entertainment

Allu Arjun bags Indian of the Year award for 'Pushpa'

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 14, 2022, 05:29 pm 2 min read

'Pushpa: The Rise' hit the theaters on December 17, 2021

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun was felicitated with the Indian of the Year Award on Wednesday, which was presented to him by Union Minister Smriti Irani. And to express his gratitude for the award, the Pushpa star penned a note on social media on Thursday. He also spoke during the award ceremony where he addressed how regional films were doing well across the country.

Context Why does this story matter?

Arjun received the award for his recent release Pushpa: The Rise directed by Sukumar, which turned out to be a trendsetter and crowd-puller after the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was the first film in India post-pandemic to gross over Rs. 300cr at the box office.

This is reportedly the actor's first award from north India after being in the industry for about 20 years.

Post Here's what Arjun wrote on Instagram

The 40-year-old penned a note on his Instagram Story thanking CNN-News18 and Irani for presenting the award. He wrote, "I would like to thank CNN-News18 for honoring me as Indian of the Year. And I thank Smriti Irani Ji for doing the honors. Humbled (sic)." Fans of the actor congratulated him on social media for receiving the award.

Quote Arjun called the award a 'very special' one

Speaking during the ceremony, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor said, "I've been working in the film industry for 20 years now. I've received many awards in the south, this is the first time I'm ever receiving an award from the north so it's very special for me." He further spoke about regional films being welcomed and accepted by people across the country.

Information All you need to know about 'Pushpa: The Rise'

Rashmika Mandanna played the leading lady in Pushpa: The Rise, while Fahadh Faasil played the main antagonist. The film's second part Pushpa: The Rule is underway and more details about it are expected to be announced by the makers soon. It is rumored that Vijay Sethupathi will be brought on board the sequel to play an important role. Devi Sri Prasad composed its music.