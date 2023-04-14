Entertainment

'Shaakuntalam' review: Samantha-Dev Mohan's epic love story is only half-successful

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 14, 2023, 04:45 pm 3 min read

Starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan in the lead, 'Shaakuntalam' is directed by Gunasekhar

After delivering her first successful pan-India film, Yashoda, in 2022, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has returned once again with yet another multi-lingual movie. Titled Shaakuntalam, the film is based on the mythological love story of King Dushyant and Shakuntala, starring Dev Mohan and Ruth Prabhu, respectively. However, the magnum opus directed by Gunasekhar is only half-successful. Read our review to know why.

One of greatest love stories of Indian mythology

Daughter of Rishi Vishwamitra and Apsara Menaka, Shakuntala is left by the latter near Rishi Kanva's ashram, where she is raised. She falls in love with Puru King Dushyant and has a Gandharva marriage. He returns to his kingdom with a promise to bring her to the palace as queen. However, Rishi Durvasa's curse makes Dushyant forget her, only to remember her after years.

Strong performances can't hold fort enough

There couldn't have been a better choice than Ruth Prabhu to play Shakuntala. She has effortlessly conveyed Shankuntala's innocence, pain, and miseries with a calm on her face. Malayalam star Mohan is also a treat to watch as he plays the just warrior king. Even though the two leading characters put up their best shows, the film isn't appealing enough to the audience.

Film picks up pace in latter half

The first half of Shaakuntalam runs slowly and is largely about Dushyant's greatness and valor and his love story with Shakuntala. Ruth Prabhu is limited to bits and pieces before the interval, and the story develops slowly with too many songs. Although Shaakuntalam picks up in the second half, it leaves an impression that the director was only hurrying to wrap up the film.

Creates confusion whether it's film for adults or kids

Producers Gunasekhar and Dil Raju have spent a good amount on the VFX and CGI work. From the computer-generated animals to the magnificent Hastinapur palace, the visuals are quite a treat. But it also leaves you confused as to whether it is a kids' film or one for adults. Although nicely done, the visuals are a little too much and child-appealing in many places.

Watch out for Allu Arha's adorable debut

The highlight of the film is the adorable debut of Allu Arha, the daughter of Telugu star Allu Arjun. Arha plays young prince Bharat, the son of Dushyant and Shakuntala. With her innocent acting and one-liners, she grabs the limelight from its leads pretty convincingly. Meanwhile, cameos of Madhoo as Menaka, Mohan Babu as Durvasa, and Jisshu Sengupta as God Indra were refreshingly nice.

Better to wait for OTT release

Also starring Sachin Khedekar (Rishi Kanva), Kabir Bedi (Kashyap Maharishi), and Gautami (Gautami), among others, Shaakuntalam is a half-baked attempt at delivering a mythological magnum opus. Despite a stellar cast and the use of the best technology, the film may find it difficult to click with the audience, especially in the Hindi belt. The movie gets 2 out of 5 stars from us.