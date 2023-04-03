Entertainment

Box office: 'Pathu Thala' faces competition from other biggies

Pathu Thala is the Tamil biggie that clashed with Vetrimaaran's Viduthalai Part 1 at the box office. The Silambarasan TR-headlined film is in a neck-to-neck competition with Viduthalai as per the box office collection and the former has a slight upper hand. With too many films releasing on Ram Navami weekend, it might be tougher for Pathu Thala.

Huge drop in collections from Day 1

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has raked in Rs. 2.9 crore on Sunday. Overall, the film has earned Rs. 12.6 crore. The project opened at Rs. 5.25 crore on Thursday, hence the drop is disappointing. The cast includes Gautham Kartik, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Santosh Prathap, among others. It is helmed by Krishna. The music is composed by the maestro AR Rahman.

