Entertainment

Happy birthday, Madhuri Dixit: 'Dhak Dhak' girl's most-electrifying dance numbers

Happy birthday, Madhuri Dixit: 'Dhak Dhak' girl's most-electrifying dance numbers

Written by Isha Sharma May 15, 2023, 04:15 am 2 min read

Madhuri Dixit is celebrating her 56th birthday today

Madhuri Dixit Nene is known as much for her dancing dexterity as she is for her acting prowess. A classically trained dancer, Dixit Nene has grooved to innumerable memorable songs in her nearly four-decade-long career. To say that she is now an institution of dancing that newcomers learn from wouldn't be an exaggeration. On her 56th birthday, let's revisit some of her dance numbers.

'Ek Do Teen' (1988)

A song that encapsulates a woman's passionate love and longing for her beloved over the course of an entire month and pairs it up with peppy beats? Only Bollywood could do that! Sung by Alka Yagnik, Ek Do Teen (Tezaab) became an identity marker for Dixit Nene and was one of the first dance numbers that put her at the forefront of overnight stardom.

'Aaja Nachle' (2007)

Aaja Nachle was marketed as Dixit Nene's comeback and constantly made headlines. What better than a well-written, catchy, meticulously performed song to welcome back the industry's favorite dancer? Written by Piyush Mishra and sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, the title song was another avenue for her to prove she might have been away from the screen for some time, but her charm will never fade.

'Kay Sera Sera' (1999)

When Dixit Nene shook a leg in Kay Sera Sera with Prabhu Deva, she silenced her critics, who hitherto believed she was capable only of either the classical or Bollywood style of dancing. "I learned how to move my body in different ways," the Anjaam actor once said while recounting her experience of working on the song. It was featured in the film Pukar.

'Ghagra' (2013)

What's exceptional about Ghagra from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is that it saw Dixit Nene dancing with Ranbir Kapoor. Many years before, she also worked with his father, Rishi Kapoor! While time took its course and generations changed, one thing remained constant: Dixit Nene's grip on her craft and her ability to mesmerize the viewers. It was sung by Rekha Bhardwaj and Vishal Dadlani.