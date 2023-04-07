Entertainment

Happy birthday, Jackie Chan: Underrated films that deserved greater acknowledgment

Jackie Chan celebrates his 69th birthday on Friday

It is an undisputed fact that Jackie Chan has been synonymous with martial arts and the action-comedy genre for over five decades. In addition to being a gem, he can kick butt and make you laugh at the same time. From his humble beginnings in Hong Kong to his rise as an international icon, we gather the most under-appreciated films on his 69th birthday.

'The Foreigner' (2017)

Unlike his usual comedic roles, Chan is more intense in this film. After his daughter is killed in a terrorist attack, a vengeful Ngoc Minh Quan goes on the warpath. With his trademark martial arts, Chan delivered a compelling performance as a grieving father, but despite this, the film remained underappreciated. It was Chan's first film after Karate Kid to receive a wide-western release.

'Shinjuku Incident' (2009)

Shinjuku Incident may very well fit the frame as the bleakest project that Chan has ever done! Chan played a Chinese immigrant named Steelhead who embarks on a journey in search of his lost fiancée, but ultimately ends up in the depraved world of the Yakuza, from where he cannot escape. The gripping suspense will leave you on the edge of your seat.

'Rob-B-Hood' (2006)

This film featured Chan as a skilled thief Thongs who, along with his partner Octopus, takes up a highly lucrative job of kidnapping a wealthy businessman's infant. The plan goes awry as the crooks struggle to care for the baby and they become embroiled in a dangerous cat-and-mouse chase. Despite Chan's heartwarming and hilarious performance, this movie made it to the under-appreciated list.

'New Police Story' (2004)

In this, Chan plays Inspector Chan Ka-Kui with extraordinary aplomb, cementing his status as an international superstar. After losing all of his squad members, a police officer (Chan) falls into drunken depression in this 2004 remake of the renowned Police Story film series. With breathtaking stunts, high-octane action sequences, and Chan's trademark humor, this film is a thrilling ride from start to finish.

'Shanghai Knights' (2003)

In the sequel to Shanghai Noon (2000), Chan reprises his role as Chon Wang, who embarks on a journey to avenge his father's death and stop a group of conspirators from executing the plot to assassin the royal family. Although the film didn't gather much attention from the audience, it is a delightful and entertaining film that will have you laughing in equal measure.