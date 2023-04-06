Entertainment

Happy birthday, Paul Rudd: Characters that shaped his career

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 06, 2023, 04:10 am 2 min read

Paul Rudd is celebrating his 54th birthday on Thursday (April 6)

Jimmy Kimmel once called Paul Rudd the "vanilla dude" while People magazine named him the "Sexiest Man Alive" in 2021. He's an actor at par and a wholesome star in Hollywood. He may have turned 54 years old on Thursday but he's only aging in reverse. While we continue to crush on his looks, here are characters that shaped his career over the years.

Ant-Man/Scott Lang in 'Ant-Man' franchise

Think of Rudd and the first thing that pops into one's mind is his superhero character, Ant-Man. He had already created a niche for himself in the industry but it was the Marvel film and the Ant-Man character that brought him superstar status. Without any doubt, seeing him in the Ant-Man suit is the best thing, and also his best role.

Brian Fantana in 'Anchorman' franchise

The long tresses and the mustache made us realize how pleasing he looks even when he isn't clean-shaven. But it's not the only reason why playing Brian Fantana was one of his best characters to date. His comic timing as Fantana was on point and hilarious. One of the best scenes is where he describes his "Sex Panther" cologne.

Andy in 'Wet Hot American Summer'

Talk about his comic timing and you can't miss out on mentioning the satirical comic film Wet Hot American Summer. The film may not have impressed with the numbers but it did go on to become a cult in the following years. What you can't miss is a goofy satire show that he put up as Andy in this movie.

Peter Klaven in 'I Love You, Man'

A half rom-com, half friendship film but a full entertainer is what I Love You, Man is all about. Rudd played the role of Peter Klaven, a husband-to-be who is out on a search for his best man. He meets Sydney (Jason Segel) and becomes friends with him. Though the two stars have worked together in several films, this movie is their best.

Josh Lucas in 'Clueless'

Of course, Rudd is most loved as Ant-Man. But his role in 1995's romantic comedy film Clueless as Josh Lucas was a breakthrough character in his career. One of the early films of his career, it set the ball rolling for him, showing that he will have a great career in the industry. It became another cult movie, and rightly so.