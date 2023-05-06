Entertainment

'The Kerala Story': MP government waives tax on Adah Sharma-starrer

'The Kerala Story': MP government waives tax on Adah Sharma-starrer

Written by Isha Sharma May 06, 2023, 03:08 pm 2 min read

'The Kerala Story' is now tax free in MP

Despite the blazing controversies Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story has been entrapped in since its trailer was released, the film released on Friday seems to be growing due to excellent word of mouth. It reportedly recorded an impressive opening of over Rs. 8cr on day one. Now, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that TKS will be tax-free in the state.

Why does this story matter?

State governments decide to make movies tax-free when they reckon that the film carries a consequential message that must be delivered to the masses.

Waiving taxes lowers the overall cost of the ticket, which resultantly encourages people to flock to the theaters.

The Kashmir Files and Samrat Prithviraj are some other films made tax-free by BJP governments in several states in the recent past.

MP CM has lauded film's intentions

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, CM Chouhan uploaded a brief video and talked about TKS. He lauded the film for allegedly exposing "love jihad, forced religious conversions, and terrorism." He emphasized the film "tells the story of naive women who accidentally fall prey to love jihad" and "raises awareness" on several themes. He further urged everyone, especially kids and women, to watch it.

Earlier, PM Modi also supported drama

Recently, during an election rally in Karnataka, PM Narendra Modi also showered his support on The Kerala Story. He said that the film was based on "terror conspiracy" and shows the "ugly truth of terrorism and exposes terrorists' design." The prime minister added, "Congress is opposing the film made on terrorism and standing with terror tendencies. Congress has shielded terrorism for the vote bank."

Here's everything else to know about 'TKS'

The film has been directed by Sudipto Sen and backed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. Inspired by true events, it is based on the story of women who were allegedly converted to Islam forcefully and further supplied to the terrorist organization ISIS. It was released to polarizing reviews, but its box office collections have defied expectations. Read more about the controversy surrounding the film here.