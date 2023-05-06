Entertainment

Box office collection: 'The Kerala Story' gets strong start

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 06, 2023, 01:41 pm 2 min read

Starring Adah Sharma in lead, 'The Kerala Story' was released in theaters on Friday

Since its trailer was released, The Kerala Story has been surrounded by controversies. From pleas against its release to a few theaters not screening the film, there was a lot of buzz around it. But it all toned down eventually. The same was also reflected in its box office collections as Sudipto Sen directorial got a stellar start after its release on Friday.

Why does this story matter?

The Kerala Story, or TKS, grabbed the eyeballs of everyone after the makers claimed that they were telling the story of 32,000 Kerala women who were systematically kidnapped, converted to Islam, and made to join ISIS.

This number was, however, challenged by many. Later, the makers changed the film's trailer description by bringing the figure down to three young women from 32,000 women.

'TKS' opens with Rs. 8 crore

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the Adah Sharma starrer film earned Rs. 8.03 crore (early estimates) on Friday, recording a stellar start on its opening day. Released in multiple languages, including Hindi, the maximum occupancy in the theaters was for the night shows at 42.12%. It was followed by evening, afternoon, and morning shows with 28.83%, 25.48%, and 17.47%, respectively.

5th biggest Hindi film opener of 2023

Despite all the controversies around the movie, The Kerala Story has become the fifth-biggest Hindi opener of 2023 so far. It has successfully beaten the opening day collections of Shehzada and Selfiee. Notably, Sharma played a cameo role in the latter. Reportedly, the top four films in this list are Pathaan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and Bholaa.

Everything to know about movie

Starring Sharma in the lead, The Kerala Story also featured Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani. While Pranay Pachauri played Sharma's love interest and Balani's cousin, actor Vijay Krishna played Sharma's husband, Ishaaq. Pranav Misshra also played a vital role. The film has been directed by Sudipto Sen, while Vipul Amrutlal Shah was the creative director and producer.