Entertainment

Box office: Jeet's 'Chengiz' grows by folds on opening weekend

Box office: Jeet's 'Chengiz' grows by folds on opening weekend

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 24, 2023, 10:16 am 1 min read

'Chengiz' box office collections

Superstar Jeet of Bengali cinema created history with Chengiz as it became the first Bengali film to simultaneously release in Hindi. The gangster drama is raking in huge amounts. The film opened to mixed reviews from critics but is working like magic at the pan India box office. Jeet is known for his Eid releases and he has delivered them to his fans.

Viewers' responses have been quite good

As per the industry tracker Sacnilk, the Rajesh Ganguly directorial earned Rs. 1 crore on Sunday. Overall, it earned Rs. 2.35 crore on the opening weekend. Considering the budget and economic pull of Bengali cinema, this has been quite good. The story is penned by Neeraj Pandey and revolves around the Kolkata underworld of the '70s-'90s. The cast includes Susmita Chatterjee and Shataf Figar.

Twitter Post