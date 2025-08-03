Priyanka to return to Bollywood with Bhansali's 'Love & War'?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas , who has been a Hollywood regular since 2015, might be considering a return to Bollywood with Sanjay Leela Bhansali 's upcoming film Love & War. The actor hasn't appeared in a Hindi film since 2019's The Sky Is Pink. However, a recent report by Hindustan Times suggests she may be on the verge of making a much-anticipated comeback soon.

Social media buzz Actor's recent Instagram post sparks speculation Chopra Jonas recently shared a nostalgic Instagram post celebrating her dance number Ram Chahe Leela from Bhansali's 2013 film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. The heartfelt caption accompanying the throwback sparked intense speculation among industry insiders. A source confirmed to Hindustan Times that the post could be a subtle hint at her possible special appearance/dance number in Bhansali's next directorial venture, Love & War.

Film details 'Love & War' features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal Love & War is a period war drama featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. The film is currently in production and is being mounted on an epic scale. Reports suggest that Bhansali is planning a face-off sequence between Kapoor and Kaushal that could rival some of the most iconic scenes in Indian cinema history. It will release on March 20, 2026.