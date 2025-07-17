Is Salman's 'Battle of Galwan' skipping Eid release next year?

Salman Khan 's upcoming war drama, Battle of Galwan, may not be released on Eid in March 2026, reported Mid-Day. The film is likely to be released either at the end of May or on Independence Day in 2026. This marks a departure from Khan's famous practice of releasing films during Eid, although Bakri Eid remains a potential festive release option.

Production challenges Delay due to logistical complexities involved in war dramas The decision to delay the release is due to the "logistical complexity" involved in making a war film on such a large scale. A trade insider told Mid-Day, "Shooting in the high altitudes of Ladakh is anyway challenging; it will only be compounded by the film's scale and the elaborate action set-pieces." The source added that the makers don't want to rush the shoot or post-production to meet the March deadline.

Release strategy When will the final date be decided? The makers are currently focused on the shoot, which is expected to begin in August. A source told the portal, "Bakri Eid, which falls on May 27, is a realistic option. If the film doesn't make it in time, the Independence Day weekend is their second choice." "The team has already begun informal talks with exhibitors. The window was initially booked by Kartik Aaryan's Naagzilla, which is yet to get into production." The release date will be decided by December-end.