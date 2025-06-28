Will Aamir Khan ever return to direction? Superstar reveals 

Khan elaborated on his commitment to his craft, saying, "Mai uss type ka aadmi hun ki agar main bore ho raha hun toh main kaam nahi kar paata (I'm that type of person that if I get bored, I cannot work)." "I had no intention of directing Taare Zameen Par, but a crisis led me to do the same."

Directorial future

'When I direct next, I won't act in it'

Khan also revealed that when he does return to directing, it will be a full-time commitment. He said, "Whenever I direct my next film, I won't act in it." Speaking about his recent movie, the actor also clarified, "Sitaare Zameen Par was RS Prasanna's choice and at all times, he was always a director." The film features Khan as a basketball coach who trains specially-abled children for a championship. It also stars Genelia Deshmukh.