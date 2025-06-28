Will Aamir Khan ever return to direction? Superstar reveals
What's the story
Bollywood actor and filmmaker Aamir Khan recently revealed if he has any plans to return to direction. In an interview with Pinkvilla, he revealed that he hasn't directed a film since Taare Zameen Par (2007) because of his passion and intense love for acting. He added that directing is such an all-consuming process that it would push him to quit acting entirely.
Commitment to craft
'Main bore ho raha tha...': Khan on directing 'TZP'
Khan elaborated on his commitment to his craft, saying, "Mai uss type ka aadmi hun ki agar main bore ho raha hun toh main kaam nahi kar paata (I'm that type of person that if I get bored, I cannot work)." "I had no intention of directing Taare Zameen Par, but a crisis led me to do the same."
Directorial future
'When I direct next, I won't act in it'
Khan also revealed that when he does return to directing, it will be a full-time commitment. He said, "Whenever I direct my next film, I won't act in it." Speaking about his recent movie, the actor also clarified, "Sitaare Zameen Par was RS Prasanna's choice and at all times, he was always a director." The film features Khan as a basketball coach who trains specially-abled children for a championship. It also stars Genelia Deshmukh.