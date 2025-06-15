What's the story

Hollywood actor Adam Brody, who gained fame after playing Seth Cohen in The O.C., recently revealed that he auditioned for a role in the children's show Blue's Clues.

Speaking with his colleagues at a comedy actor roundtable hosted by The Hollywood Reporter, Brody said he "tried real hard" to get the part.

"It was like 1999, I auditioned for it, I wanted it, I didn't get it. But I would've loved it," he said.