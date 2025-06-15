'I tried real hard': Adam Brody auditioned for 'Blue's Clues'
What's the story
Hollywood actor Adam Brody, who gained fame after playing Seth Cohen in The O.C., recently revealed that he auditioned for a role in the children's show Blue's Clues.
Speaking with his colleagues at a comedy actor roundtable hosted by The Hollywood Reporter, Brody said he "tried real hard" to get the part.
"It was like 1999, I auditioned for it, I wanted it, I didn't get it. But I would've loved it," he said.
Other auditions
Brody also auditioned for 'Dawson's Creek'
Apart from Blue's Clues, Brody also auditioned for another iconic show, the role of Henry Parker in Dawson's Creek. The part eventually went to Michael Pitt.
"I read with Scott Speedman, sweating," he recalled about his nervous audition experience.
The show also starred James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes, and Michelle Williams.
Career breakthrough
'The O.C.' changed Brody's life
Despite the initial setbacks, Brody's career took a turn for the better when he bagged the role of Seth Cohen in the young adult drama, The O.C., in 2003.
The show ran for four seasons until 2007. It also starred, Ben McKenzie, Mischa Barton, Rachel Bilson, and Melinda Clarke.
Currently, he's starring as Noah, a charming rabbi, in Netflix's romantic comedy series Nobody Wants This opposite Kristen Bell.