'She is love': Walton Goggins clears 'feud' rumors with Aimee
What's the story
Hollywood actor Walton Goggins (53) recently addressed the speculation surrounding his decision to unfollow his The White Lotus co-star Aimee Lou Wood (31) on Instagram.
The two actors, who played lovers Rick and Chelsea in the HBO anthology series, have been rumored to be feuding.
However, during a recent interview with Variety, Goggins dismissed these rumors and expressed his deep affection for Wood.
Details
'This is Goldie Hawn...': Goggins compared Wood to icons
Goggins said, "There is no feud. I adore, I love this woman madly, and she is so important to me." He went on to compare Wood to Hollywood icons Goldie Hawn and Meg Ryan. "This is Goldie Hawn. This is Meg Ryan. She can do anything, and she will," he added.
Wood also addressed the unfollowing incident, stating that they don't care about Instagram and have been watching people make a big deal out of nothing.
Explanation
Why Goggins distances himself once his projects are done
Goggins also explained his need to distance himself from projects after they're done.
He revealed that he didn't speak to Timothy Olyphant for almost two years after leaving Justified, a practice he's consistently followed.
"I've done that with every single thing that I've done," he said.
Personal connection
Connection to Thailand and the loss of his first wife
Goggins also spoke about his connection to Thailand, where he first visited while grieving his wife's 2004 suicide. His time on The White Lotus brought those memories back.
"My catharsis in this experience was different than other people's, because of my history in this place."
"I knew what [Wood and I] had gone through, and I knew how close that we had gotten," he said, adding he needed to say goodbye to their characters, something Wood was "extremely supportive" of.
Reconciliation
Goggins re-followed Wood on Instagram
Describing the unfollowing was his process, Goggins reportedly picked up his phone and re-followed Wood on Instagram.
He explained that he had done this with everyone else, too.
"It was just a part of me just saying goodbye to this character so that now Aimee and I will be friends for f***ing ever," he concluded.