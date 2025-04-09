What's going on between 'White Lotus' co-stars Aimee Wood-Walton Goggins?
What's the story
The finale of HBO's The White Lotus Season 3, which aired on Sunday, left fans not only teary-eyed from the show's end but also wondering if its stars, Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins, are feuding.
The two actors who played the couple Chelsea and Rick, had gushed about their close relationship while shooting in Thailand. But social media activity has got everyone thinking they're no longer friends.
Social media activity
Goggins's tribute to their characters sparked speculation
On the finale night, Goggins (53) posted a heartfelt tribute to his character's love story on Instagram, to which Wood (31) didn't leave a like.
Fans noted that the two actors don't follow each other on Instagram, unlike their castmates who rallied behind Goggins's post.
This sparked a flurry of speculation on Reddit, TikTok, and X/Twitter about the possible rift between them.
One user on Reddit inquired, "They unfollowed each other on insta a couple weeks ago, what happened?"
Post-finale events
Goggins's Instagram post and Wood's absence from the party
After the finale, Goggins posted a montage of photos of their characters and behind-the-scenes shots. In the caption, he called their story a "love story" stifled by "unresolved, childhood trauma."
Despite the sweet tribute to Wood, she didn't like the post.
Meanwhile, Wood was seen attending a show party at the Four Seasons in Westlake Village on Sunday evening, where Goggins remained absent.
Past admiration
Goggins previously called Wood his 'soulmate'
Before The White Lotus ended, Goggins had gushed over Wood in interviews.
He told People in February that they'd become "enmeshed in each other, the way that Rick and Chelsea are."
A month later, he called Wood a "very special person in my life" and called her "on some levels, a soulmate" to The Telegraph.
Fans speculate that things must have turned sour between them in recent weeks.
Personal history
While Goggins is married, Wood seems to be single
Goggins, who is married to director Nadia Conners and has a son with her, was once married to Leanne Knight. Knight died due to suicide in 2004 at age 37.
The Predators actor has spoken about the immense loss of his spouse and how he went to Thailand 20 years earlier to grieve her death.
He mentioned how going back to Thailand for The White Lotus brought back painful memories.
Meanwhile, the Sex Education star seems to be currently single.