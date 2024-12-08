Summarize Simplifying... In short Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, known for his Emmy-winning role in HBO's Watchmen and parts in films like The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Aquaman, suffered an injury on the set of Netflix's 'Man on Fire'.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen injured on 'Man on Fire' set; production halted

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:19 pm Dec 08, 202412:19 pm

What's the story Emmy-winning actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II suffered a minor hand injury while shooting for the Netflix series Man on Fire in Mexico City, causing a temporary production halt. The incident took place on Thursday and filming is scheduled to resume on Monday. The eight-episode drama series is an adaptation of AJ Quinnell's first two books Man on Fire and The Perfect Kill from his five-novel thriller series.

Character details

Abdul-Mateen II's role and revised filming schedule

In Man on Fire, Abdul-Mateen II plays the role of John Creasy, a former Special Forces mercenary who is dealing with extreme PTSD. However, despite his own demons, Creasy is pulled back into battle. The actor is due to return to work before the holiday break on December 20. In his absence, the filming schedule has been modified accordingly.

Crew and career

'Man on Fire' production team and Abdul-Mateen II's career highlights

The Netflix series is helmed by Kyle Killen, who is also the writer and executive producer. The first two episodes are directed by Steven Caple Jr., who is known for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Abdul-Mateen II's notable roles include his Emmy-winning performance in HBO's Watchmen, Bobby Seale in The Trial of the Chicago 7, Candyman, Matrix Resurrections, Ambulance, DC's Aquaman franchise as Black Manta, The Greatest Showman, and Jordan Peele's Us.