Yahya Abdul-Mateen injured on 'Man on Fire' set; production halted
Emmy-winning actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II suffered a minor hand injury while shooting for the Netflix series Man on Fire in Mexico City, causing a temporary production halt. The incident took place on Thursday and filming is scheduled to resume on Monday. The eight-episode drama series is an adaptation of AJ Quinnell's first two books Man on Fire and The Perfect Kill from his five-novel thriller series.
Abdul-Mateen II's role and revised filming schedule
In Man on Fire, Abdul-Mateen II plays the role of John Creasy, a former Special Forces mercenary who is dealing with extreme PTSD. However, despite his own demons, Creasy is pulled back into battle. The actor is due to return to work before the holiday break on December 20. In his absence, the filming schedule has been modified accordingly.
'Man on Fire' production team and Abdul-Mateen II's career highlights
The Netflix series is helmed by Kyle Killen, who is also the writer and executive producer. The first two episodes are directed by Steven Caple Jr., who is known for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Abdul-Mateen II's notable roles include his Emmy-winning performance in HBO's Watchmen, Bobby Seale in The Trial of the Chicago 7, Candyman, Matrix Resurrections, Ambulance, DC's Aquaman franchise as Black Manta, The Greatest Showman, and Jordan Peele's Us.