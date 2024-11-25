OTT: When, where to watch Dulquer Salmaan's 'Lucky Bhaskhar'
Telugu crime drama Lucky Baskhar, featuring Dulquer Salmaan, is all set to make its digital debut on Netflix on Thursday (November 28). The film, which was released in theaters on October 31, has been a hit with both audiences and critics. The film was initially set to hit the screens on September 27, clashing with Jr NTR's Devara: Part 1, but was later delayed.
'Lucky Baskhar' is a period crime drama
Lucky Baskhar is a Telugu-language period crime drama set in the 1980s. The film, written and directed by Venky Atluri, was produced by S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinema, and Srikara Studios. It features an ensemble cast led by Salmaan in the title role, with Meenakshi Chaudhary also starring.
'Lucky Baskhar' explores a banker's mysterious wealth
The story of Lucky Baskhar centers on a banker's mysterious wealth. The movie was first announced in May 2023 as #DulquerSalmaan32, which was Salmaan's 32nd lead role, before being officially titled in July of the same year. Principal photography commenced in October 2023, mostly in Hyderabad. The technical crew features music composer GV Prakash Kumar, cinematographer Nimish Ravi, and editor Naveen Nooli.