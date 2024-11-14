Summarize Simplifying... In short Lady Gaga is set to star in the second season of Netflix's hit series 'Wednesday', following a viral TikTok trend that revived her 2011 track 'Bloody Mary'.

Gaga cast in an undisclosed role in 'Wednesday 2'

Lady Gaga to appear in 'Wednesday 2'—thanks to viral TikTok

Nov 14, 2024

What's the story Pop icon Lady Gaga has reportedly been cast in the second season of the Emmy-winning Netflix series Wednesday. The news was first reported by Entertainment Weekly, which stated that the singer is currently filming in Europe. The details of her role are yet to be disclosed. This casting comes after a unique connection between Gaga and the show emerged when fans used her decade-old song Bloody Mary in viral edits of scenes from the series.

Casting hint

'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega hinted at Gaga's casting earlier

Jenna Ortega, who plays the titular Wednesday Addams and is also a producer on the show, teased Gaga's involvement in an interview last year. After Ortega's dance scene helped Bloody Mary go viral, she hinted Netflix would likely "love" to cast Gaga in a second season. She imagined their characters as being "two monsters that understand each other."

Viral trend

'Bloody Mary' experienced a resurgence due to 'Wednesday'

Bloody Mary, a track from Gaga's 2011 album Born This Way, saw a resurgence in popularity after Wednesday. Although it wasn't even featured in the show, fans edited Ortega's dance scene to a sped-up version of the song. This sparked a TikTok dance trend that both the show and Gaga recognized on X (formerly Twitter). After the series release, streams of Bloody Mary spiked by 415%, Billboard reported.

Chart performance

'Bloody Mary' now among Gaga's top 10 most popular songs

After going viral again, Bloody Mary was sent to radio stations by Gaga and charted phenomenally. It peaked at No. 10 on Billboard's pop radio chart and No. 41 on the Hot 100, an incredible feat considering it wasn't released as a single or promoted heavily at the time of its release. The song has since garnered over 586 million Spotify streams and is among Gaga's top 10 most popular songs on the platform.

Acting comeback

'Wednesday' marks Gaga's return to acting post-'Joker: Folie a Deux'

The second season of Wednesday will be Gaga's return to acting after her critically panned and box-office underperformer Joker: Folie a Deux. Despite the setbacks, she will be joining a star-studded cast, including returning members Catherina Zeta-Jones, Isaac Ordonez, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, and Luis Guzman. Notably, Wednesday premiered in November 2022 and quickly became a major hit for Netflix, securing its place as the platform's most-watched English-language series. The show received 12 Emmy nominations, winning four awards.